Beyoncé Dubs Blue Ivy “A Cultural Icon” In Trademark Battle

Beyoncé and Jay-Z filed for a trademark, according to court documents, to launch a myriad on business ventures for the young star including a natural haircare line.

The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Beyoncé doesn’t play, especially when it comes to ensuring that her children’s names aren’t being used for profit.

In court documents posted by The Blast, Beyoncé has upped her claim to the name against Wendy Morales in the trademark battle, stating that her daughter Blue Ivy is a “cultural icon.”

“Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon who has been described as a ‘mini style star’ and has been celebrated for her ‘fashion moments’ over the years,” the documents states. “Her life and activities are followed extensively by the media and the public.”

The documents also point out that while Morales operates under the name Blue Ivy, Queen Bey is attempting to register her daughter’s full name, Blue Ivy Carter, for various business ventures linked to the young icon and that the notion that anyone would confuse the two is asinine.

“[Claims] that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter,” the documents continue. “The daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety.” Beyoncé points out her trademark application is for “Blue Ivy Carter” NOT “Blue Ivy.”

The trademark case has been an ongoing battle since Hip-Hop’s royal couple filed to trademark their daughter’s name in 2017, Morales claims that Beyonce and Jay-Z are not intending to actually use the name for business, but instead merely protecting their daughter’s name; while she has been in business utilizing the name before Blue was born.

Beyoncé’s claim that Blue is a “cultural icon” comes after Blue earned her first Billboard 100 placement for “Brown Skin Girl,” which she sang with her mother on Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift album. Blue also attended The Lion King premiere with her mom and appeared in the music video for Beyoncé’s original song in the film, “Spirit.”

The case is expected to go to trial.

Beyoncé Dubs Blue Ivy “A Cultural Icon” In Trademark Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

