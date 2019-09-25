CLOSE
Freddie Gibbs Gears Up For “Album Of The Year” Tour

Joining him on the tour are Cousin Stizz, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine for select dates.

Freddie Gibbs once again connected with Madlib for their critically acclaimed collaborative effort, Bandana, marking the second time the pair have made audio magic with one another. The Gary, Ind. rapper has announced a tour that will no doubt feature songs from his latest set and he’s bringing along some notable rap acts on the road with him.

Dubbed the “Album Of The Year” tour, Gibbs will hit the road this fall and will have the support of Cousin Stizz along with Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine on select dates.

The tour launches this November Minneapolis, Minn., and even makes a stop to Houston in December before ending in Denver, Colo in early December.

Based on the tour announcement,  Stizz, Benny, and Conway will not accompany Gibbs on all of the dates.

Check out the announcement below.

What City Fam? Tickets on sale Friday

Freddie Gibbs Gears Up For “Album Of The Year” Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com

