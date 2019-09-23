CLOSE
Lil Nas X Performs “Panini”, Reveals His Relationship Status On ‘Ellen’ [VIDEO]

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

Of course, Lil Nas X‘s appearance on The Ellen Show would be a delight!

The “Panini” hitmaker got the crowd involved for a super energetic performance and gave Ellen a one-on-one interview in regards to his dating life, his rise to fame and more.

True to the nature of the “Panini” video, Nas hit Ellen’s love seat wearing a futuristic suit close to the one he had for the “Panini” video and unlike the VMAs when he performed the track, he definitely wasn’t lip-syncing. Before he came out to the world, Nas gave his dad and sister the first heads up. “The same month I came out, I told them and pretty much gave them a heads-up a little earlier in the month before I did it,” he said.

He knows he should have done it way earlier in life but the timing couldn’t have been better for the 20-year-old who decided to do it while he was arguably the hottest musician in the world. “But I had to worry about family, friends and how they would react,” he said. “Also, how it would be good for the youngins who are listening to me right now and are going to have to go through stuff like this in the future.”

Oh, and as far as his dating status? He’s “somewhat” dating somebody at the moment. What a genuine interview! Come for the conversation but stay for the funny moment that interrupted it and of course his performance on Ellen now.

