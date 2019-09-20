CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Two People Detained After “Storm After 51” Hoax Draws Hundreds To Secret Base

US-PEOPLE-AREA 51

Source: BRIDGET BENNETT / Getty

It actually happened.

What started as an internet hoax turned into a legitimate thing as people arrived early Friday at the once-secret Area 51 in Nevada. They gathered at the appointed time an internet hoaxster with one goal in mind: to “storm” the facility and see aliens.

Two people were detained in the event after back in June, millions had responded to a post on Facebook calling for people to run into the Air Force test site that has been the focus of nearly, if not all UFC conspiracy theories.

The post joked, “They can’t stop all of us. Let’s see them aliens.” Facebook eventually removed the post because it went against the company’s “community standards” but not after 2 million people had said they were interested in attending the event.

The military initially took it as a joke but then had to release a serious and stern warning saying that lethal force could be used if people entered the Nevada Test and Training Range and that local and state police would arrest people if they tried to cross the boundary. Sure enough, a couple of folks did.

Read more here.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Storms Area 51 With Young Thug &amp; Mason Ramsey In New “Old Town Road” Video [WATCH]

Two People Detained After “Storm After 51” Hoax Draws Hundreds To Secret Base was originally published on boom92houston.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
56 items
All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X…
 2 hours ago
09.20.19
These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making…
 6 hours ago
09.20.19
Michael B. Jordan Is Soaking Wet As Alicia…
 7 hours ago
09.20.19
15 items
Beyoncé Dressed As Lisa Bonet Transported Twitter Fans…
 7 hours ago
09.20.19
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Had The Perfect Response To Tekashi…
 24 hours ago
09.19.19
Kanye West
Kanye West Tops Forbes List As The Highest…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
20 items
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax…
 1 day ago
09.20.19
11 items
Tekashi 6ix9ine Outs “Retired Rapper” Jim Jones As…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
8 items
See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby…
 1 day ago
09.20.19
9 items
Mixed-Ish: “White” Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Technically…
 1 day ago
09.20.19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Under Fire For…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
Tamar Braxton Now Suggests Loni Love Sent Letters…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
10 items
Auntie! Mary J. Blige Claims It’s A Bad…
 2 days ago
09.20.19
Lizzo Apologizes After Accusing Postmates Driver Of Stealing…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
Big Boi Calls “Lies” To Andre 3000 Working…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Watch The Trailer To Netflix’s New Michael B.…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close