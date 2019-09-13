CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Heads To The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: dhinez / HotSpotAtl.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s fresh off of our SOLD-OUT Break The Internet concert and headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! The episode airs tonight on NBC. It’s so dope to see our Houston Hottie making moves on a national level. I couldn’t be more proud of this girl. Keep winning, Meg!

Follow @AmirDiamond on Instagram

CFDA 2018 New York

Mother's Day 2019: See How Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, The Jenners & More Celebrated!

19 photos Launch gallery

Mother's Day 2019: See How Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, The Jenners & More Celebrated!

Continue reading Mother’s Day 2019: See How Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, The Jenners & More Celebrated!

Mother's Day 2019: See How Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, The Jenners & More Celebrated!

Mother's Day is usually the time of the year where every celebrity credits their mom (or the women in their lives who are mothers) with helping them reach a certain point. You know it, I know it. In fact, after any celeb wins an award, who do they thank after the man above? That's right, MOM! On Sunday (May 12), celebrities took to social media to love on mom for the world to see. Kevin Jonas highlighted his wife and their two beautiful kids, Rihanna saluted mom's all around the world while Kris Jenner gave props to the women in the Kardashian-Jenner family who are moms! Even Nick Jonas and Vanessa Hudgens got in on the Mother's Day act not by sharing sweet doting messages but highlighting how goofy and fun their mothers can be with Snapchat filters. For moms such as Cardi B and Kehlani, celebrating their first Mother's Day was extra sweet and special! See how your favorite celebrity took time for Mom on this Mother's Day 2019.

Megan Thee Stallion Heads To The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! was originally published on boom92houston.com

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Heads To The Tonight Show…
 13 hours ago
09.13.19
Aoki Lee Simmons & Her Black Harvard Squad…
 13 hours ago
09.13.19
Amazon Music Releases ‘The Birth Of Biggie’ Mini-Doc…
 18 hours ago
09.12.19
Michael Jordan To Donate $1 Million To Help…
 19 hours ago
09.12.19
SMH: Jack In The Box Drive-Thru Employee Fired…
 20 hours ago
09.13.19
Beginning of The End?: GameStop Announces It Will…
 21 hours ago
09.12.19
Lenny S Says Jay-Z Was Good With Losing…
 21 hours ago
09.12.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Family Has No Intentions of Attending…
 21 hours ago
09.12.19
Black Moms Matter: Would You Give Your Child…
 24 hours ago
09.12.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: They’re Still On Some Colorist…
 1 day ago
09.12.19
Biking While Black: Las Vegas Cops Killed Black…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Paul Mooney’s Sons Speak On Their Father’s Gay…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Hot Girl Semester…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
Trey Songz Alleged Assault Victim Drops Charges
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Young Thug Fined $145,000 For Unpaid Taxes
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close