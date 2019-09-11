CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamar Braxton’s Ex Vince Herbert Accused Of Hiding Assets By Sony Music

Herbert owes the company $4 million after defaulting on paying back an advance.

Celebrities appear on BET's 106 & Park

Source: Stefan Jeremiah/WENN.com / WENN

Tamar Braxton’s estranged husband Vince Herbert is once again combating legal issues, this time away from his ongoing split from the R&B singer. The producer and music executive defaulted on a payment to Sony Music and now the company is accusing him of hiding assets in order to duck paying back an owed $4 million.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Sony Music is back in court accusing Herbert of failing to pay a dime of the millions owed on a previous court judgment.

Back in 2017, Sony Music was awarded $2.3 million in a lawsuit they brought against Herbert.

In the previous suit, the music label claimed Herbert was hired to find new talent. They advanced him money that was to be recouped. However, they claimed he failed to pay back the advance as promised. Herbert blew off the lawsuit and was hit with a default judgment of $3,738,515.93.

In the newly filed court documents, Sony Music says, “No portion of the Judgment has been satisfied and the Judgment continues to accrue interest. Defendant Herbert instead has evaded enforcement through a series of shell transactions using an ever expanding list of closely held corporate entities as a means to fund and thrive upon a lavish lifestyle at the expense of his creditors, including Sony Music.”

What is it about music executives and entertainers blowing off court dates, often doubling or even tripling what they were initially sued for?

Photo: WENN

Tamar Braxton’s Ex Vince Herbert Accused Of Hiding Assets By Sony Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Hot Girl Semester…
 4 hours ago
09.11.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 4 hours ago
09.11.19
#NYFWNOIR: It Took Over 2 Suitcases Of Hair…
 5 hours ago
09.11.19
Tamar Braxton’s Ex Vince Herbert Accused Of Hiding…
 9 hours ago
09.11.19
Launch Date & Pricing Details For BET Networks…
 10 hours ago
09.11.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Symphony Of Snitching Detailed By Prosecutors,…
 10 hours ago
09.11.19
Ja Rule Can’t Stop Trolling 50 Cent
 13 hours ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 21 hours ago
09.11.19
LOUD Records 25th Anniversary Concert To Feature Wu-Tang…
 22 hours ago
09.11.19
Ric Flair Announces Deal With adidas, Says He’s…
 23 hours ago
09.11.19
Jordin Sparks Returns To Broadway As Jenna In…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Tekashi69 Set To Testify Against Former Gang Affiliates
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Hail To The Queen! Voila Davis Is The…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Cardi B Barks Back At Plastic Surgery Shamers…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close