Birdman To Pay $1M To Former Employee After Blowing Off Court

The former property manager for the Cash Money mogul originally sued for $23,900 in damages.

Birdman has managed to stay free of legal drama for a few months in the wake of his ongoing ordeal with Lil Wayne, but another person is now laying claim to the Cash Money Records mogul’s fortune. After blowing off a court date, Birdman lost a default judgment and will have to pay a former employee $1 million to settle the claim.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a Florida judge granted a default judgment against Birdman in the amount of $1,069,876. The money was awarded to a man named Nicolas Jose Penzo.

Back in April 2018, Penzo sued Birdman, Cash Money Records and Pine View Management LLC.

In his lawsuit, Penzo claimed he worked as Birdman’s property manager from 2015 until May 27, 2017.

He said his duties included painting, handling the cleaning services, and coordinating with contractors to fix things such as the electricity.

Penzo said Birdman was to pay him $150 per day. He claimed to have been worked (sometimes) from 9am to 9pm. Penzo said he worked an average of 48-60 hours a week without being properly paid for all overtime hours worked.

Penzo’s original complaint about back wages only totaled $23,900 in damages. Talk about a come up for Penzo.

Birdman To Pay $1M To Former Employee After Blowing Off Court was originally published on hiphopwired.com

