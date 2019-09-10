Godfather of Harlem Screening – Hosted by Madd Hatta

EPIX has a new show show starring FOREST WHITAKER called GODFATHER OF HARLEM and we’ve got your chance to check out the show early with an advnanced screening hosted by Mista Madd Hatta himself! Click the link below to get your passes and we’ll see you there!

GODFATHER OF HARLEM ADVANCE SCREENING INFO

Wednesday, September 18 at 7:00 PM

Studio Movie Grill Pearland

8440 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX 77075

———>GET YOUR PASSES NOW BY CLICKING HERE!<———

Godfather of Harlem tells the true story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

Executive Producers: Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Paul Eckstein, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Chris Brancato

Written By: Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein

Showrunner: Chris Brancato

TRAILER | WEBSITE

FACEBOOK | TWITTER| INSTAGRAM

Also On 97.9 The Box: