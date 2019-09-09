CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To Leave Ferry Transporting Them

Residents of island have been dealing with the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian

Aftermath Of Hurricane Dorian In Bahamas

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to the shores of the United States but were ordered to vacate the transport ferry. It appears that the residents were misinformed on travel requirements, and the company operating the ferry reportedly didn’t coordinate the evacuation with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.

CNN reports:

Late Sunday night, CNN affiliate WSVN reporter Brian Entin posted video from a Balearia ferry boat in which a person announced over a loudspeaker that anyone traveling to the US without a visa must disembark. The ferry was set to travel from hurricane-ravaged Freeport to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when the announcement was made, Entin told CNN.

His video shows families with children getting off the vessel. One woman told Entin that as many as 130 people left the ferry after the announcement.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke called the incident “the height of cruelty” and was one of a number of people who blamed the Trump administration’s strict immigration policies.

But Customs and Border Protection spokesman Michael Silva told WSVN that Balearia, the ferry operator, did not properly coordinate the evacuation efforts with the American Embassy, the Bahamian government and the US Agency for International Development.

“We’re there to facilitate and accommodate that process in an orderly fashion, according to regulation and protocol. However, Balearia did not do that,” Silva said. “We asked them to coordinate ahead of time. They did not that do that.”

The outlet adds that around 1,500 Bahamians were allowed to enter Palm Beach, Fla. aboard a cruise ship, and were allowed to pass through as the Grand Celebration company worked with the Customs and Border agency ahead of time.

Photo: Getty

Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To Leave Ferry Transporting Them was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Stampede At Lil Weezyana Festival Leaves Several Injured
 8 hours ago
09.09.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…
 8 hours ago
09.09.19
Kanye West Took His Sunday Service Show to…
 10 hours ago
09.09.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Allegedly Beat 84-Year-Old To Death…
 10 hours ago
09.09.19
Offset Knows His Kicks, Drops $31K Sneaker Shopping…
 11 hours ago
09.09.19
Swae Lee’s Ex Arrested After Allegedly Headbutting Rapper
 14 hours ago
09.09.19
Eazy-E’s Family Revealed New Tombstone On Compton Rapper’s…
 1 day ago
09.08.19
Kevin Hart Walking But In “Excruciating Pain” After…
 2 days ago
09.08.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-Manager Shotti Sentenced To 15 Years
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Chance the Rapper and Wife Welcome 2nd Child
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Teenage Day Care Worker Charged With Murder In…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Eddie Murphy Says He’s Going On First Tour…
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Kehlani
Baelani: Kehlani & YG Confirm They’re Dating
 3 days ago
09.06.19
Leave Em Alone: Layton Greene Shares What She…
 4 days ago
09.06.19
Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The…
 4 days ago
09.06.19
Wendy Williams Dives Deep Into Divorce Details On…
 4 days ago
09.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close