CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Styling: We Need To Talk About Michael B. Jordan’s Jacket At TIFF

It did great things.

47th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing and Michael B. Jordan showed up and showed out for the Friday red carpet premiere of his movie Just Mercy. 

The flick follows the story of Walter McMillian (played byJamie Foxx), a Black man who was wrongfully convicted of murder, and Bryan Stevenson (played by Michael B. Jordan), the lawyer who fights for McMillian’s freedom.

While Jordan is sure to get coverage for his role in a timely movie, it should also be noted that he represented on the red carpet with iconic looks. The 32-year-old actor strolled onto the scene with a flashy calf-length silver and black jacket over a crisp white shirt with black slacks.

Michael B. Jordan at Toronto International Film Festival

Source: Splash News / Splash News

CLEAN.

It’s sort of a surprise that Jordan is showing off at TIFF. Although it’s a prestigious film festival, it’s definitely not known for its fashion moments like the Oscars or even the Cannes Film Festival.

Jordan can also be hit or miss with his fashion choices. Let’s not forget the divisive floral harness over a navy blue suit situation at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Michael B. Jordan & Sterling K. Brown

Source: Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Splash News

Surely, some people will still have something to say about Jordan’s grey and black TIFF get up.

But when you zoom into the details, the regal threads are undeniable and they, no doubt, floated across the red carpet of Toronto.

 

Here’s a video for a closer look.

 

Glistening.

Thank you for your service Michael.

Styling: We Need To Talk About Michael B. Jordan’s Jacket At TIFF was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 9 hours ago
09.10.19
Mane Magic: Jordyn Woods #DMXChallenge Is Giving Us…
 17 hours ago
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Stampede At Lil Weezyana Festival Leaves Several Injured
 19 hours ago
09.09.19
5 On It: Frenchie Davis
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…
 19 hours ago
09.09.19
Sony Is Bringing The Walkman Back, But With…
 21 hours ago
09.10.19
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A…
 21 hours ago
09.10.19
Kanye West Took His Sunday Service Show to…
 22 hours ago
09.09.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Allegedly Beat 84-Year-Old To Death…
 22 hours ago
09.09.19
Offset Knows His Kicks, Drops $31K Sneaker Shopping…
 22 hours ago
09.09.19
Alexis Skyy & Friend Carjacked At ATL Gas…
 23 hours ago
09.09.19
ASAP Rocky’s First Lawyer In Sweden Shot In…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
Swae Lee’s Ex Arrested After Allegedly Headbutting Rapper
 1 day ago
09.09.19
Eazy-E’s Family Revealed New Tombstone On Compton Rapper’s…
 2 days ago
09.08.19
Kevin Hart Walking But In “Excruciating Pain” After…
 2 days ago
09.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close