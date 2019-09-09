CLOSE
ASAP Rocky’s First Lawyer In Sweden Shot In The Head

70th Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema against AIDS Gala - Arrivals

Source: KIKA/WENN.com / WENN70

The lawyer originally signed to ASAP Rocky’s assault case has been shot in the head and the chest in Sweden, Complex reports.

Henrick Olssen Lilja was wounded outside of an apartment complex where he reportedly lives. The victim called the authorities himself and was rushed to the hospital. Since the incident, police have brought numerous suspects in for questioning. Eyewitnesses say Lilja was attacked and wrestled to the ground by the assailant before he was shot twice.

Police said in a statement, “The police have arrested several people for questioning. The investigation is at an intense stage and the police are working on several different fronts to make progress.”

They added that the crime was an “isolated incident with no known connection to recent violent crimes.” Aside from Rocky, Lilja also represented other high profile people like Qiao Jianjun, a wanted fugitive in China who stands accused of embezzling millions.

His medical condition is currently unknown.

Lilja was assigned to ASAP Rocky’s case when it first caught worldwide attention due to Rocky’s alleged living conditions in jail while he was awaiting trial for an assault case. He was released from Swedish jail a little over three weeks after his arrest. The rapper was charged with assault for allegedly beating up a man who he said harassed him. After weeks of protest from fans and an intervention from Donald Trump, Rocky was returned to the US after being found guilty. He will not have to serve any additional jail time.

SEE ALSO: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Lobbied Racist Donald Trump To Help A$AP Rocky

Once he was free, he released this statement to his supporters via Instagram:

“THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

