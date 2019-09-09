CLOSE
Swae Lee’s Ex Arrested After Allegedly Headbutting Rapper

Putting hands on someone is wrong, and it goes both ways. Swae Lee‘s ex-girlfriend was arrested after allegedly headbutting the Rae Sremmurd rapper.

She hit him with the hands too, and she was put in cuffs.

According to TMZ, Swae and his ex, Marliesia Ortiz, had an argument outside of crib near Los Angeles in early August and things got so heated she reported started throwing stuff at him. She eventually put hands on him, and headbutted him, before security got her out the paint.

This is when the struggle rises, exponentially. According to the cops, it was Ortiz who called 911, claiming Swae sexually assaulted her. However, when the cops arrived, she changed her story, and even admitted to throwing items. Despite claiming Swae had strangled her, the cops decided to arrest Ortiz.

These two might want to stay clear of each other. Just saying.

