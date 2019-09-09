CLOSE
Offset Knows His Kicks, Drops $31K Sneaker Shopping with Complex [Video]

After going years of missing out, now that he has the cash the Migos rapper is making up for kicks he missed on.

Offset Sneaker Shopping

Offset is a legit sneakerhead. The Migos rapper effortlessly rattled off his favorite kicks by name while discussing his collection and dropping over $31K—mostly on SB Dunks and Air Jordan Retros—while Sneaker Shopping with Complex

A gregarious Offset also excitedly discussed some of his prized items including a pair of Macklemore Air Jordan 6’s from a collection that he values at at least $1M.

“So I did a song with him called ‘Willy Wonka,’ recorded it at his home,” said Offset of the Macklemore blessing. “I came to the crib, we were shooting hoops. He brought them out to me like, ‘I appreciate you. This record’s going good. My brother. Great friendship.’ And he gave me those. In my head I wanted to go crazy and run around, but I played it cool, but I knew that was like a 25 grand shoe.”

In total Offset bought 27 pairs while at Flight Club in LA and it was nothing but heat with joints like the Doernbecher “Superman” IVs and the Air Jordan IV Georgetown PE’s that were a smooth $7,600.

Must be nice. Peep the episode below.

 

