Couple Who Went On Spending Spree Bank Accidentally Deposits $120,000 Into Their Account Arrested For Theft

The bank wanted the pair to repay $107,000 in overdraft fees

You’ve no doubt heard of the game of Finder’s Keepers, right? Well, one Pennsylvania couple managed to learn the hard way that the game actually has consequences.

According to WNEP, 36-year-old Robert Williams and his 35-year-old wife Tiffany were arrested and charged with theft after police say the couple accidentally received $120,000 from their bank … and decided to go on a spending spree.

In a two-week period from June 3 to June 19, the pair bought SUVs, two four-wheelers, a camper, paid off their bills, repaired their cars and even gave $15,000 to friends who were dealing with money issues.

The bank attempted to contact the Williams family after they returned the $120,000 to the rightful owner and decided to hand out $107,000 in overdraft fees for the couple. The Williams said they would work out a payment plan … but according to court documents, they had stopped calling the bank back altogether, leading to their arrest.

The pair were released on $25,000 bond and are now facing felony theft charges.

robert williams , Tiffany Williams

