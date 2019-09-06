Entertainment News
Teenage Day Care Worker Charged With Murder In Death Of Infant [Video]

Authorities in Delaware have charged a 19-year-old with murder in the death of a 4-month-old infant who was under her care at a day care facility.

According to Fox 29, Police and emergency medical services responded to the Little People Child Development Center around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday Aug 29.

Officers found a 4-month-old child unresponsive and transported the infant girl to Christiana Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say Dejoynay M. Ferguson was the assigned caregiver of the victim in the infant room. According to police, Ferguson placed her hands over the infant’s mouth and nose and intentionally restricted her breathing until she became unresponsive.

Once the child was unresponsive, Ferguson allegedly placed the child back into a crib and waited 20 minutes to advise the facility’s owner that the infant was unresponsive. The owner then called 911.

Ferguson has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, and arraigned. Bail was set at $1 million cash.

As a result of this investigation, the Office of Childcare Licensing has suspended the license of the center indefinitely.

