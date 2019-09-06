CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Leave Em Alone: Layton Greene Shares What She Can’t Live Without [Exclusive Video]

Quality Control Music Presents: BAQC To School Block Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Quality Control’s newest signee Layton Greene is vying for the R&B Princess crown with her cutesy single “Leave Em Alone.”

But, aside from bad boys, what else can’t Layton Greene live without? We caught up with the singer to get that answer. Press play below.

See Also: Layton Greene Talks About Being Signed To Quality Control, Her Musical Inspirations+ Plays Think Quick

See Also: YBN Cordae Puts His 90s Knowledge To The Test [Exclusive Video]

See Also: Is Jess Hilarious Getting Her Own TV Show? | One to Know with Raven Paris

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Leave Em Alone: Layton Greene Shares What She Can’t Live Without [Exclusive Video] was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kehlani
Baelani: Kehlani & YG Confirm They’re Dating
 9 hours ago
09.06.19
Leave Em Alone: Layton Greene Shares What She…
 11 hours ago
09.06.19
Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The…
 14 hours ago
09.06.19
Wendy Williams Dives Deep Into Divorce Details On…
 21 hours ago
09.06.19
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - New York
Nicki Minaj Suggests She’s Retiring From Rap To…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
NFL, Roc Nation Will Donate $400K To Chicago…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
0 item
King of Riffs & Hits: Songs You Didn’t…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Expected To Take The Stand Against…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Dumb…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Lil Nas X Goes Futuristic For His “Panini”…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Array
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged In Connection With Mac…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
DMX Blesses Maine Family With Shoes For School
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" - Red Carpet
Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
20 items
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Tune Chats - Honoring Trina
Trina’s Mother, Vernessa Taylor Dies Of Cancer At…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
13 items
Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close