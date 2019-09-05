Lil Nas X Goes Futuristic For His “Panini” Video [WATCH]

Lil Nas X arguably has one of the best years in recent memory. Aside from “Old Town Road” being the unofficial song of the summer, the record topping the Billboard Hot 100 for an unprecedented 17 weeks and winning two VMAs, he’s also been a staunch advocate of gay rights, proudly come out and express why it was best to come out while on top rather than continue to hide.

Which brings us to his “Panini” video. The futuristic clip starring Nas X and Skai Jackson is a play on his 7 EP cover. Directed by Mike Diva, the video follows Jackson in a futuristic city where she can’t seem to escape Lil Nas X’s pleas for the two to get back together. It doesn’t matter if in a car, on a plane, or even in the streets where he can pull off Backstreet Boy vibes, there’s no getting away from the adoration of the Atlanta hitmaker.

Watch the video below!

