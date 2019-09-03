CLOSE
Kevin Hart Recovering From Back Surgery After Terrifying Car Crash

Kevin Hart is still on the mend following the his miraculous survival of a terrifying car crash over the weekend that left the driver seriously injured.  He underwent emergency back surgery and his wife Eniko says he is “doing fine.”  Police are currently trying to piece the story together about how the crash occurred and how the driver lost control.

via: TMZ

Kevin Hart is on the mend this morning after going under the knife Sunday … less than 24 hours after he injured his back in that horrific car accident.

A source connected to Kevin tells us doctors completed successful back surgery on Kevin Sunday evening. Another source told us the comedian is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days while he recovers.

