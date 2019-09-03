CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Prosecutors Shoot Down R. Kelly’s Solitary Confinement Claims

The troubled R&B singer is selling wolf tickets about having a hard time in the can.

US-JUSTICE-COURT-KELLY

Source: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Getty

The stories the public are getting regarding the legal troubles of R. Kelly have been nothing short of sensational given his fame and ordeal, lending an avenue for some tall tales to be told. According to prosecutors, they say the beleaguered R&B singer is lying about his ordeal in solitary confinement that was reported last week.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the government is responding to Kelly’s recent plea to get out of solitary confinement and demanded he not be allowed out on bond.

The prosecutors write, “Suffice it to say that defendant is not in solitary confinement, as he has had a cellmate for quite some time despite his initial refusal. In fact, he has had more than one cellmate so far. In any event, these are not reasons to disrupt the Court’s prior ruling to detain defendant.”

Prosecutors even attached an incident report from prison dated July 18. On the day, Kelly was written up for refusing to obey an order.

Perhaps this is Kelly’s way of getting the public’s sympathy but he’s well past gaining that good favor at this point. As it stands, Kelly is looking a little funny under the light as a result of this latest report.

Photo: Getty

Prosecutors Shoot Down R. Kelly’s Solitary Confinement Claims was originally published on hiphopwired.com

R. Kelly

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Blac Chyna Doesn’t Get Child Support And Doesn’t…
 42 mins ago
09.03.19
Singer LIZZO Performs Live on NBC's "TODAY"\nRockefeller Plaza\nNew York, NY\nAugust 23, 2019
Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Is The No. 1 Song…
 2 hours ago
09.03.19
Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On The Dangers Of…
 7 hours ago
09.03.19
Fetty Wap Arrested For Allegedly Punching A Las…
 7 hours ago
09.03.19
Prosecutors Shoot Down R. Kelly’s Solitary Confinement Claims
 7 hours ago
09.03.19
Black Man Suing American Airlines for Being Kicked…
 1 day ago
09.02.19
The Graham Norton Show - Best Bits
Reports: Kevin Hart Suffers Major Back Injuries After…
 2 days ago
09.01.19
RIP: Atlanta Rapper Cutty Cartel Of Jim Crow…
 2 days ago
09.01.19
Stevie J Granted Primary Custody Of Child With…
 2 days ago
09.01.19
Watch The 2019 Made In America Festival Here…
 3 days ago
09.01.19
16 items
Jeezy & ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Confirm…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
T.I. To Kick Off New Podcast ‘ExpediTIously” In…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Future Is Giving Away Scholarships At Each Stop…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Ever Had An Awkward Encounter: This Spongebob Meme…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Garcelle Beauvais Cast As First Black Female Lead…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The…
 5 days ago
08.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close