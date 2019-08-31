CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch The 2019 Made In America Festival Here [STREAM]

2018 Made In America - Day 2

Source: Zachary Mazur / Getty

The Made In America Festival returns for its fifth year to the city of Philadelphia, and once again will provide fans an opportunity to witness the festivities without having to actually be on the grounds. The MIA festival will be live streamed and we have them laid out for you courtesy of TIDAL.

The streaming service has been providing an inside look at the festival since its inception and this year’s stacked lineup has a lot to offer over the next two days. The MIA festival kicks off today (August 31) at 2:00PM EST with four stages delivering the likes of Madlib and Freddie Gibbs, Prince George’s County, Md. act IDK, Buddy, Roddy Riccch, Jorja Smith and many others with Cardi B closing out the first night at 9:30PM EST.

For day two, the show gets going at 2:00PM EST with Lil Tecca, Megan Thee Stallion, Kaytranada, Lizzo, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert and more with Travis Scott closing it out at 9:30PM EST.

Keep your eyes peeled for the acts you want to see by way of the schedule below and then find the stage links as well. Learn more by following this link.

Made In America Festival

Source: MIA / MIA

Photo: Getty

Watch The 2019 Made In America Festival Here [STREAM] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

made in america 2019

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Watch The 2019 Made In America Festival Here…
 23 hours ago
09.01.19
16 items
Jeezy & ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Confirm…
 2 days ago
08.30.19
T.I. To Kick Off New Podcast ‘ExpediTIously” In…
 2 days ago
08.30.19
Future Is Giving Away Scholarships At Each Stop…
 2 days ago
08.30.19
Ever Had An Awkward Encounter: This Spongebob Meme…
 2 days ago
08.30.19
Garcelle Beauvais Cast As First Black Female Lead…
 2 days ago
08.30.19
Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The…
 3 days ago
08.30.19
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 3 days ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 3 days ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 3 days ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 3 days ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 3 days ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 3 days ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 3 days ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 3 days ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 4 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close