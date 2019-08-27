CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Barack & Michelle Obama Share Hit-Packed Summer 2019 Playlist

The 44th First Family and their undeniable cool factor are sorely missed in the White House.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama Portraits - Washington, DC

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Each time we hear from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, we’re all transported to a quieter time as a nation. In a clever nod to his presidency, Obama shared a 44-song playlist for the summer featuring hits that he and his wife are jamming out to.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy,” reads the caption of an Instagram post sharing the tracklisting for the playlist.

Considering the Obamas and their new deal with Spotify, it’s only right that the streaming service would gather their 44-song list and make it available to the masses. Check it out below.

Photo: Getty

Barack & Michelle Obama Share Hit-Packed Summer 2019 Playlist was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Barack Obama , Michelle Obama

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 7 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close