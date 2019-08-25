CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Astronaut Denies Claim She Allegedly Committed What Would Be The First Crime In Space

A massive red dwarf consuming planets within it's range.

Stocktrek Images/Tomasz Dabrowski

NASA is investigating an allegation that astronaut Anne McClain improperly accessed the bank account of her estranged wife, Summer Worden, from the International Space Station. Worden brought the complaint to the Federal Trade Commission, accusing McClain of identity theft. McClain says there is “no truth” to the claims.

According to a report by the New York Times, Worden asked her bank what locations her account had been accessed from. The bank told her the account had been accessed by a computer network registered to NASA.

McClain and Worden were married in 2014. Worden filed for divorce last year after McClain accused her of assault.

Astronaut Denies Claim She Allegedly Committed What Would Be The First Crime In Space was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 8 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 9 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close