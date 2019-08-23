CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ozone Mag Resurfaces With Special Jeezy Edition To Celebrate ‘TM 104’

The magazine ended its print run in 2010, and Jeezy covered the magazine back in 2005.

Kodak Black during Homecoming Concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Fans of southern Hip-Hop no doubt remember Atlanta-based magazine Ozone for its coverage of artists in the region and nationwide. After publishing its last print issue in 2010, Ozone resurfaced with a special edition to tie in with Jeezy‘s latest album, TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman.

Just as he did in 2005, Jeezy covers the special edition issue in classic Hip-Hop magazine fashion. The event celebrates the final chapter of the popular Thug Motivation series as Jeezy promises he’s going to retire to focus on new ventures.

“I can’t think of anyone better than Jeezy to resurrect OZONE,” Julia Beverly, Ozone’s founder and editor-in-chief. said. “Both of our brands represent authenticity, that 100% real hustle. He’s always been an artist who’s willing to put in the work, and clearly it’s paid off with his career longevity.”

Fans can pick up a copy of the Jeezy Ozone edition for just $11 bucks, which of course comes with a download of the new album. Find it by following this link.

jeezy ozone special edition

Source: OZONE / OZONE

Photo: WENN

Ozone Mag Resurfaces With Special Jeezy Edition To Celebrate ‘TM 104’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jeezy , ozone magazine

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 8 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close