New Season Of ‘Top Boy’ To Hit Netflix In September

Binge worthy.

Top Boy Season 3

Source: Netflix / Netflix

After a couple of years of going dark, Top Boy will finally make a return. The British series will be back with new a season in a couple of weeks.

Hypebeast is reporting that the popular crime show is officially back. According to Netflix it will make a return starting September 13. The program originally ran from 2011 to 2013. While the ratings were not groundbreaking it was well-received for its depiction of London’s underworld. It was unexpectedly pulled from the network thus leaving fans unfulfilled, including Drake.

Apparently Champagne Papi was an avid follower and played a pivotal role in bringing it back on television. He will now serve as an executive producer for the show. The streaming service reports that the upcoming season will find Dushane (Kano) returning to London and reconnecting with his long time partner Sully (Ashley Walters). Unbeknownst to them Jamie (Micheal Ward) is unwilling to give up his territory.

You can view the trailer below.

Photo: Netflix

New Season Of ‘Top Boy’ To Hit Netflix In September was originally published on hiphopwired.com

top boy

