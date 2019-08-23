Missy Elliott Returns To The Masses With New EP ‘Iconology’ [STREAM]

Missy Elliott stands out among many of her contemporaries in music as a multi-talented rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. After a lengthy hiatus, the Virginia native makes a return to music with her latest body of work, Iconology.

Along with Iconology dropping, Misdemeanor also unleashed a new video “Throw It Back” featuring Teyana Taylor and showcases Elliott displaying all her talents, including her legendary footwork.

At just five tracks, the EP comes and goes by far too swiftly but does remind the masses that Missy Elliott is still a force to be reckoned with.

Check out the streams below. Also, peep the “Throw It Back” video as well.

