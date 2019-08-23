CLOSE
Missy Elliott Drops Visual for ‘Throw It Back’

Just after being announced as the 2019 recipient of the MTV Video Vanguard Award, the legend Missy Elliott is blessing us with an EP and a new visual for the lead single ‘Throw It Back’

The video opens with the reality that young hip hop heads have no idea who Elliott is or how she influenced hip hop.  Teyanna Taylor makes a cameo in the video, astonished by the young hip hop enthusiast not knowing who Elliott as she leads them into the Hall of Missy.

In true Missy Elliott style, the video is full of color, wig snatching high fashion, and amazing dancing mixed with creative lyrics using her old song titles and reminding us that she is one of the trailblazers in the game.

Elliott will accept her long overdue 2019 MTV Video Vanguard Award on August 26th 8/7central.  You know the tribute is gonna be fiyah along with a star-studded performance.  Missy Elliott’s new EP ‘Iconology’ is available on all major platforms.

 

[caption id="attachment_2848028" align="alignleft" width="741"] Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty[/caption] It’s been a long time coming, but Missy Elliot is finally getting her much-deserved MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. On Monday (August 12), MTV announced they were giving the innovative rapper and visual stylist this prestigious award at the 2019 VMA’s held on August 26. She is the first female rapper to be honored with this award in the ceremony’s history. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gShYq7ajJJo Of course, Missy was beyond excited to share the news, telling her fans on social media that she is so very “humbled.” I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award. I Thank my FANS “Supafriends” who fought diligently to see this day come @KidFury  @crissles who rooted for years 4 me. I am crying happy tears Thank you God @MTV @vmas I am SO HUMBLED,” she wrote. https://twitter.com/MissyElliott/status/1160961691527602176?s=20 “Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,”Bruce Gillmer, MTV International co-brand head and Viacom music and music talent head, told Variety. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.” This will be her first time in 16 years performing at the VMA’s…and we all know she should have won this award a while ago. As Variety noted, “Elliott, a five-time Grammy Award winner and the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, thanks to hits like “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “WTF (Where They From).” That, and Missy’s cutting edge visuals and style raised the bar and have truly been an art form. She is truly an icon. As news hit of Missy’s major accomplishment, Black female fans flocked to Twitter to give their congrats to the 48-year-old supa-talented songwriter, rapper and innovator. You better work Missy!!!

 

Missy Elliott Drops Visual for ‘Throw It Back’ was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

