Just after being announced as the 2019 recipient of the MTV Video Vanguard Award, the legend Missy Elliott is blessing us with an EP and a new visual for the lead single ‘Throw It Back’
The video opens with the reality that young hip hop heads have no idea who Elliott is or how she influenced hip hop. Teyanna Taylor makes a cameo in the video, astonished by the young hip hop enthusiast not knowing who Elliott as she leads them into the Hall of Missy.
In true Missy Elliott style, the video is full of color, wig snatching high fashion, and amazing dancing mixed with creative lyrics using her old song titles and reminding us that she is one of the trailblazers in the game.
Elliott will accept her long overdue 2019 MTV Video Vanguard Award on August 26th 8/7central. You know the tribute is gonna be fiyah along with a star-studded performance. Missy Elliott’s new EP ‘Iconology’ is available on all major platforms.
Supa Dupa Fly! Black Women Celebrate Missy Elliot’s Upcoming MTV Video Vanguard Award
Missy Elliott Drops Visual for ‘Throw It Back’ was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com