Young Thug Denies Being Gay, Claims He’s Straightest Man In The World [Video]

Apparently calling men cute is manly now.

Source: Rapper Young Thug Makes Drai’s LIVE Debut at Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas Featuring: Young Thug Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 07 Oct 2016 Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com Uploaded By Godspeed

While he has provided the world enough reasoning to believe he likes men it seems we all got Young Thug wrong. He explains that he likes women and nothing more.

As spotted on XXL the “Best Friend” rapper recently paid a visit to Big Boy’s Neighborhood show. During the sit down he was asked about his sexual orientation. In what could only be a masterful troll job Thug acted like he was disappointed that society would ever think such a thing about him. “So it’s like if people think that I’m gay, they already misjudged. I’m the straightest man in the world. I hate guys. F*** are you talking about? I’m not even having a threesome with no ni***” he explained.

View this post on Instagram

#YoungThug says he’s not gay

A post shared by Big Boy's Neighborhood (@bigboysneighborhood) on

But given he has had quite the history of hinting that he digs men the question wasn’t that much of a reach. In the past he has left flattering comments on other male rapper’s pages including called Tekashi 6ix9ine “handsome”. Also let’s not forget he infamously wore a dress on the cover of his Jeffrey album.

Later in the Q&A he discussed that just like him Lil Wayne maybe is a tad bit spoiled from being rich so long. “I think it’s because he just been with Birdman his whole life and he’s just so spoiled to the point where it’s like, he’s really spoiled,” Thugger said. “He’s been a millionaire, he been a superstar since he was 9-years-old. So he don’t know nothing but his way.

His newest project So Much Fun is available now.

Photo: WENN.com

Young Thug Denies Being Gay, Claims He’s Straightest Man In The World [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

