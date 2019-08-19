CLOSE
Prosecutors Have Found A Decade’s Worth Of Evidence Against R. Kelly

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

Prosecutors on the R. Kelly case have unearthed a decade’s worth of evidence against the singer to use in his upcoming trial. According to Page Six, evidence that will be submitted include birth certificates, Uber receipts, medical records, his concert schedules, text messages, bank statements, flight records and hotel receipts.

Eastern District New York attorneys found that Kelly stayed at hotels including the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel in Lake Buena Vista, FL, the Lake Buena Resort in Orlando, FL, the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Hotel. The receipts are as recent as 2015. Since the disgraced R&B crooner is suspected of transporting underaged girls across state lines for sex, it is suspected that while Kelly was at these various hotels that he had underaged girls with him.

Flight and hotel documents were also found that support claims that he had a relationship with Jane Doe 4, one of the women who accused Kelly of sexually abusing her when she was underaged.

Kelly remains behind bars after he pleaded not guilty to racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He is accused of having inappropriate relationships with underaged women since 1999 in states like California, Illinois, Connecticut and New York.

