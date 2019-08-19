Access Houston | Youth Outdoor Unity | Boykins Youth Foundation

This segment of Access Houston we welcome Toriono Bryant, Executive Director of the Youth Outdoor Unity. We talk about Y.O.U., their mission and their unique program that introduce youth to careers that are not characteristic.

Our next conversation is with Chris Boykins, founder of the Boykins Youth Foundation, and Rock, founder of Rock-in-Hood. The fellas tells us about the big Back-to-School event at Worthing High School where they will be giving free haircuts and hairstyles to boys and girls who need them, as well as uniforms, underwear, and socks.

Thank you for listening!