Bryan-Michael Cox Claims Jay-Z Told Jermaine Dupri To Turn Down NFL Deal

Money ain’t a thang? Or so we thought. Grammy-winning songwriter and close friend to Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox is claiming that Jay-Z personally called the head of So So Def and told him to pass on a similar NFL deal.
We are sure Hov expected some criticism and a healthy dose of skepticism would come from the announcement his Roc Nation imprint working with the NFL but nothing to this level. Timelines have been divided since the news broke, with those still riding with Colin Kaepernick side-eyeing Jigga and those who feel the rapper/businessman made a dope business move with the best interest at heart.
During a recent interview, without too much detail Cox claimed that less than a year ago Jay-Z advised Jermaine Dupri to turn down a similar deal.
I’m not saying that it can’t turn into some good shit. We’re also talking about a guy who single-handedly picked up the phone and called Jermaine to tell him not to do it… When we all had that meeting with the NFL, all that shit was part of the same shit.
I’m not gonna condemn it and be like, ‘That shit’s wack. For me, I want to look at it intelligently because I know a lot of what was happening before and how we were engaged last year as a community… At the end of the day, [Dupri] took a beating for doing the same shit. And I guarantee you they didn’t pay him as much as they’re about to pay [JAY].”
Following that up, while everyone was sleeping, Funk Flex dropped a bomb in the form of a Tweet stating he had a phone convo with Dupri and he confirmed Cox’s claims.
He doubled-down on his position within an Instagram post with a very long caption stating he spoke with JD, Fat Joe, Pio, TT and Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa.
This subject matter has been weighing on me for a sec… I’ve spoken to Jermaine, Fat Joe, Nessa, Pio and TT…. My opinion is probably not what the people I have relationships want to hear but it’s bothering me so I need to discuss… Colin has taken an incredible unselfish stand for bringing light to social injustice that will never be duplicated… and even though his settlement was under 10million for him and Eric (Which covered mostly lawyer fees) I’m not 1,000 percently ok that Colin excepted the deal because it feels that since the deal Colin hasn’t been as aggressive as he once was… I know I’ve been 1,000 percent better with Rocnation as of late so I hope I can be honest and continue our positive relationship… We are never past kneeling… the “fear of the Kneeling” is what pushed the NFL to get more aggressive with unlawful tactics (hence is why they settled with Colin) To dismiss his efforts in front of the NFL Commissioner (the one who spearheaded the Colin corruption was an extreme slap in the face!) Jayz In our world is our “Michael Jordan” decided by the people who respect/cherish his accomplishments. Watching that Commissioner’s body language and feeling his desperation to open the Season with the “STRONGEST AFRICAN AMERICAN POSSIBLE WITH CREDIBILITY” was obvious! If Jayz saw what we all saw in the press conference and feels working from the inside while being paid and receiving a “stake” in a team is the answer and can spearhead social justice from the inside he is our HERO for life!!!! BUT if he and the air personalities/social media influencers that Rocknation manages or wants to be managed by them have spun the “believe in Jayz… give him a chance” campaign to line pockets… this will be remembered and NOT swept under the rug in a few months! TRUST! Time will tell!#JustMyOpinion
This whole situation has garnered reactions from the likes of Freddie Gibbs, DJ Khaled, Kaps partner in protest Eric Reid, Jemele Hill, and more. We are still waiting to hear from the parties directly involved though, this would help add more light and clarification to matters.
