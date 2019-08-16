CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

New Jersey Woman Set Man House On Fire After She Got Curved

The 29-year-old was invited to the man's home but claims he fell asleep and missed the door knock, thus leading the woman into a rage.

Low Section Of Firefighters Extinguishing Fire On City Street

Source: Yanukit Raiva / EyeEm / Getty

A New Jersey woman who was invited to a man’s home for a late-night hookup was angered when she arrived and the man didn’t answer his door. In a fit of rage, the woman burned down the man’s home in hopes that she would end his life.

NJ.com reports:

Taija M. Russell, 29, of Blackwood, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson in the Aug. 4 blaze, which left the man with first- and second-degree burns.

The man described Russell as a “side chick” in a police report on the incident. Police were alerted to the fire around 4:30 a.m. when the man ran into the Woodbury police station lobby wearing only a T-shirt and covered in soot.

Coughing and out of breath, he told them he had just escaped from his burning home a short distance away on South Barber Street.

After firefighters doused the blaze and rescued the victim’s dog, investigators determined the fire was an arson. A review of messages on the man’s phone and surveillance video led police to Russell, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police he had invited her to his house for sex, but fell asleep before she arrived.

Not the “I fell asleep” trick. Would have been better to invite her in and say he had a headache.

The outlet added that messages from Russell’s phone included texts that she wanted to see the unnamed man die. The man suffered burns to his hands and body along with some smoke inhalation.

Russell has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson along with other charges.

Photo: Getty

New Jersey Woman Set Man House On Fire After She Got Curved was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close