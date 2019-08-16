CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Announces This Autumn Will Be A “Hot Nerd Fall”

Thee Stallion is ready to pick back up the books she is focusing that same "Hot Girl" energy into academics.

Megan Thee Stallion Announces "Hot Nerd Fall" Is Up Next

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Sadly “Hot Girl Summer” is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the movement can’t continue under a different name. While at Beauty Con, Megan Thee Stallion announced to the world that it’s going to be a “Hot Nerd Fall” when autumn arrives.

Megan declared this current season as a “Hot Girl Summer” leading the movement of encouraging the ladies to live their best damn lives. With the close of summer quickly approaching and Thee Stallion is ready to pick back up the books she is focusing that same “Hot Girl” energy into academics. The rapping phenom is currently enrolled in Texas Southern University and is about to embark on her third semester.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, she was asked about her single “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj aka Mrs. Petty. They also inquired what a “Hot Girl Fall” might look like? Megan broke it all down for them, stating:

“Being a hot girl is like a lifestyle, and everyone knows I’m still in college,” Megan said. “It’s gonna be a real hot girl semester, you know what I’m saying? Real Hot Nerd Fall, so I’m just about to start puttin’ on for all my school girls.”

Megan, in a now-deleted Instagram post, shared her desire to return back to taking classes on campus. At the moment, she is currently enrolled in online courses. Can you imagine seeing Megan Thee Stallion sitting in your class?

Anyway, with fall taken care of that only leaves winter and someone has already stepped up to the plate. Saweetie, who is currently enjoying the success of “My Type” told fans “I got y’all” when a Twitter user asked Meg about the upcoming winter season.

We shall see about that. You can watch Megan declare it a “Hot Nerd Fall” herself in the video below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion Announces This Autumn Will Be A “Hot Nerd Fall” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

megan thee stallion

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 13 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close