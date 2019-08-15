CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Colin Kaepernick Posts Video On 3-Year Anniversary Of NFL Protests

The free agent quarterback and activist boldly put his NFL career on the back burner in protest of social injustice.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Colin Kaepernick began his protest of the social injustice in America against Black people and other communities of color three years ago, jeopardizing his NFL career. The free-agent quarterback and activist is still sticking to his guns and posted a video to commemorate his continuing efforts.

“Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people!” Kaepernick wrote in the caption of the tweet.

The video, which shows several instances of extreme force used by police officers and how the death of Black people at the hands of police has had a profound effect on the families. The caption was punctuated by a Black fist emoji, hammering home Kap’s devotion to the people. This clip comes just as Jay-Z and Roc Nation formed a new partnership with the NFL.

Check out the powerful video below.

Photo: Getty

Colin Kaepernick Posts Video On 3-Year Anniversary Of NFL Protests was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Colin Kaepernick

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close