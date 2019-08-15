CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Georgia Woman Faces Charges After Viral HIV Video

A Georgia woman is in hot water after authorities say a ploy to get even with all the men she felt had done her wrong apparently went too far.

According to the Washington Post, Brandi Yakeima Lasiter decided to take revenge on lovers who had left her brokenhearted by posting to social media that she was HIV-positive; and that she had intentionally infected all of them.

“I always get the last laugh,” Lasiter said in a Facebook Live video post that went viral, but has since been taken down, the Post reports. “I get real nasty and evil.”

According to reports, Lasiter named not only the men but their wives and their girlfriends too.

But Lasiter changed her story and said she’d made it all up when police threatened to arrest her.

According to the Associated Press, it’s a felony to knowingly transmit HIV in Georgia. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Georgia is reportedly one of 19 states that require disclosure, a move that has stirred much debate about whether such laws serve to protect public health, or simply stigmatize and shame those living with HIV.

As the Post notes, Georgia, according to federal health officials, has a “high prevalence” of HIV, with more than 58,000 people with HIV living in the state.

Lasiter presented authorities with medical records showing that she did not have HIV.

But, she’s not off the hook. Lasiter has been charged with a misdemeanor count of making harassing communications, and reportedly faces up to a year in jail.

Celebrities Who've Sued Their Exes

7 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who've Sued Their Exes

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Sued Their Exes

Celebrities Who've Sued Their Exes

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Georgia Woman Faces Charges After Viral HIV Video was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close