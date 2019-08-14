CLOSE
Clip Of Texas Teen Putting Dog In Clothes Dryer Sparks Twitter-Wide Outrage

When you have the Internet and too much time.

Hind legs of English Bulldog laying on yellow background.

Source: – Fotosearch / Getty

Some people really shouldn’t have anything that breathes in their possession. One twisted teen thought she was having fun with her pet and ended up receiving swift rage from animal lovers.

According to CBSDFW.COMan Instagram post went viral of a Texas girl putting her dog into a clothes dryer. In the post, which has since been taken down, the teen says, “I’m gonna put his a** back in the dryer.” She then summons her pet dog, which appears to be a Shih Tzu, she picks them up and then puts the animal in the dryer.

She turns the dryer on.

After a few tumbles and the teen’s cackling laughter, she finally presses stop and lets the dog out. The disturbing video can be watched here.

The clip was shared to social media sites like Twitter and went viral. One Twitter user, @sasaaok, posted the video and wrote, “Someone please call the police on this girl, Some people don’t deserve dogs or pets at all. It’s complete abuse how they treat them.” The Twitter clip has since garnered over 5 million views as of Wednesday.

Animal lovers were NOT happy.

 

As more users demanded the girl be identified and apprehended, detectives started looking into the situation. On Monday, officials issued a statement that partly read:

“The Dallas Police Department, along with Dallas Animal Services, is aware of the video circulating on Social Media regarding a dog being placed in a clothes dryer.  Detectives are working jointly with the Department’s Fusion Center to locate the female in the video.”

The Dallas police determined that the incident occurred in Lewisville, which caused the Lewisville Police Department to take over. Detectives have since identified the girl in the video, however, they won’t release her name since she’s a minor and hasn’t been charged. However, it’s possible the teen could face animal cruelty charges.

*Sigh*

All this when you could’ve just let your dog be.

Clip Of Texas Teen Putting Dog In Clothes Dryer Sparks Twitter-Wide Outrage was originally published on globalgrind.com

