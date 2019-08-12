CLOSE
REGISTER TO WIN "Don't Let Go" Advanced Screening!

REGISTER TO WIN "Don't Let Go" Advanced Screening!

Don't Let Go Poster

Source: Blumhouse Productions / Blumhouse Productions

In Don’t Let Go, detective Jack Radcliff (Oyelowo) gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley (Reid). Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen.

You’ve got a chance to check out Don’t Let Go before it’s release at an advanced screening with reserved seats.

All you have to do is register here!

Don’t Let Go’s advanced screening will be held on Monday, August 26th at AMC Studio 30.

DON’T LET GO ADVANCED SCREENING

Monday, August 26 @ 7:00PM

AMC Studio 30

2949 Dunvale Rd

Houston, TX 77063

 

Don’t Let Go hits theaters on Friday, August 30th!

