‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Ceaser Arrested After Driving With Phony License, No Insurance

Some people just embrace the struggle.

Ceaser from Black Ink Crew

Source: VH1 / VH1

Black Ink tattoo shop founder and leader Ceaser Emanuel has some explaining to do. The body ink slinger was recently arrested after cops discovered he was driving with a fake license.

Apparently, Ceaser was driving in Brooklyn when cops pulled him over and soon discovered the jig.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Ceaser (real name David Emanuel) was arrested Friday in NYC after police officers say they witnessed him blow a red light and fail to yield to pedestrians while driving through a residential neighborhood in Brooklyn.

We’re told the officers immediately pulled him over, and asked him to produce a license. Our sources say he handed one over that read “Emanuel Thomas” with a date of birth that was off by 8 years, saying he was born in June 1971 … as opposed to his real DOB, 1979.

Sources also tell us Ceaser failed to produce a valid insurance card, so he was arrested on the spot and booked for misdemeanor false impersonation and other traffic violations.

Did he really think this woud work in 2019. In better news, VH1’s Black Ink Crew is returning this week, though.

As for Ceaser, he stays intimately involved with the struggle.

 

‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Ceaser Arrested After Driving With Phony License, No Insurance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

