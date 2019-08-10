CLOSE
‘Black-Ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Files For Divorce From Wife Of 20 Years

The filing does not reveal why Barris is moving to end his marriage to Dr. Rania Edwards-Barris.

ACLU's Annual Bill Of Rights Dinner

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-Ish and fresh from signing an exclusive deal with Netflix, has filed for divorce from his wife of 20 years. The filing does not reveal why Barris is moving to end his marriage to Dr. Rania Edwards-Barris.

The Blast reports:

According to records obtained by The Blast, Barris filed for divorce Friday in L.A. County against wife Rania “Rainbow” Barris.

Dr. Rania Edwards-Barris is an anesthesiologist in West Hollywood, California.

She received her medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and has been in practice between 11-20 years.

Dr. Barris is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and also has an office out of Encino.

It’s unclear what caused the split between the two, who have been married since 1999.

The outlet adds that Barris and Dr. Edwards-Barris have six children together.

Along with his Netflix deal, Barris working on the script for Coming To America 2 with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

Photo: WENN

‘Black-Ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Files For Divorce From Wife Of 20 Years was originally published on hiphopwired.com

