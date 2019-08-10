Jeffery Epstein has died.

According to the New York Post, the billionaire financier who was set to face trial for multiple charges of sexual abuse of underage girls and sex trafficking died overnight in an apparent suicide. A call for a reported cardiac arrest came in at 6:38 a.m., then a gurney carrying a man was seen being wheeled out of the Manhattan Correctional Center around 7:30 a.m. and headed to New York Downtown Hospital.

Two weeks ago, Epstein was placed on suicide watch after he was found nearly unconscious in his cell with injuries to his neck.

The multimillionaire financier was being held without bail pending a trial on child sex-trafficking charges after getting busted back on July 6 for sexually abusing dozens of girls in his Upper East Side townhouse and his waterfront mansion in Palm, Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005. He had pleaded not guilty and faced up to 45 years in prison.

Jeffery Epstein was 66.

Source: New York Post

Report: Accused Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In Jail was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

