CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Halle Bailey Responds To #NotMyAriel Criticism Of Her ‘Little Mermaid’ Casting

Varietys Power Of Young Hollywood

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Remember all the controversy and backlash after Disney announced that Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle would play Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid? How racist trolls came from out the woodwork, created the #NotMyAriel hashtag and managed to get called out by the likes of Freeform, Donald Glover and the original Ariel Jodi Benson? Well, Halle Bailey has finally broken her silence on the matter.

Attending Variety‘s 2019 Power of Young Hollywood event, Bailey told the outlet, “I feel like I’m dreaming. And I’m just grateful. I don’t pay attention to the negativity; I just feel like this role is something bigger than me. And it’s going to be beautiful. I’m just so excited to be a part of it.”

Her sentiments match that of Glover who urged the Grownish actress to embrace her special moment and block out all of the negativity. “I thought that was so special,” the actor told E! News of Bailey’s casting. “We were just watching that film and I’m like, that’s such a great story but I’m just like, I dunno, I just hope that she’s like having fun and don’t let anybody make you feel the opposite of how you want to feel. It’s a very special role and you earned it, so I hope you’re listening.”

“I think the most important thing is to tell the story,” Benson told fans at Supercon in Florida in July. “We have, as a family, raised our children and for ourselves that we don’t see anything that’s different on the outside. I think that the spirit of a character is what really matters. What you bring to the table in a character as far as their heart and their spirit is what really counts.”

RELATED: Donald Glover Shows Support For Halle Bailey’s Upcoming ‘The Little Mermaid’ Role

RELATED: Jodi Benson, The Original “Little Mermaid,” Defends Halle Bailey Being Cast As Ariel

RELATED: Disney Defends Halle Bailey Casting For ‘The Little Mermaid’ On Instagram

Halle Bailey Responds To #NotMyAriel Criticism Of Her ‘Little Mermaid’ Casting was originally published on boom92houston.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 23 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close