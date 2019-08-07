CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Disney To Remake ‘Home Alone’ For It’s Streaming Service

Macauly Caulkin

Source: Time Life Pictures / Getty

A conference call with Disney execs on August 6 revealed that the company would be remaking the Christmas classic movie, Home Alone, for its new streaming service, Disney+.

“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct to consumer] platforms,” Bob Iger, Disney CEO, said on the call according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Home Alone, which was originally released in 1990, was acquired from 21st Century Fox back in March along with Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Next steps on the reboot haven’t been shared as of yet, but Disney+ launches on November 12 with a subscription price of $7/month. Here’s a list of movies and TV shows it acquired here.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Source: PopSugar.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Disney To Remake ‘Home Alone’ For It’s Streaming Service was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 23 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close