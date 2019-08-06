Travis Scott Filled Kylie Jenner’s Entire House With Roses For Her Birthday [PHOTOS]

Okay, there are lavish gifts and spoils of appreciation for your significant other but Travis Scott might have taken the cake. Well, Scott AND Kylie Jenner as the two have gone big to show the world how much they care for one another. Case in point? Ahead of her 22nd birthday, Travis decided to fill up Kylie’s entire house with roses.

No, we aren’t kidding – the ENTIRE house.

“My house is covered in ROSES!” Kylie, who turns 22 on Saturday (August 10), captioned an Instagram video that showed her rose-covered floor and perfectly spaced flower arrangements. “@travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg .” And where is daughter Stormi during all of this? Playing in the rose petals to make the clip OD adorable.

Flashback to earlier this year where for Travis’ birthday, Kylie threw an entire Avengers themed birthday party in Los Angeles AND copped a billboard so that all of Los Angeles knew how much she loved the “SICKO MODE” rapper.

Lord, we can’t imagine what the wedding for these lovebirds would look like.

