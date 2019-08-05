CLOSE
StockX Hacked, 6 Million Users’ Data Reportedly Exposed

Numerous Twitter users have shared what they described as fraudulent purchases being made on through their StockX accounts. 

StockX Tried To Hide Data Breach From Its 6.8 Million Users

Source: JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty

Is nothing safe? That’s what StockX’s roughly 6.8 million users are aking after the company announced it was hacked and their sensitive information was exposed.

On Thursday, StockX sent out an email to its users urging to them to reset their passwords claiming it was just “system updates.” Without really going into details. TechCrunch’s Zach Whittaker revealed in a report that an unnamed seller reached out to the website. The anonymous source claimed that the information of the sites 6.8 million users was stolen during a data breach that took place back in May.

The seller provided Techcrunch with a sample of 1,000 records, and the website reached out to each individual, presenting them with the information they would only know. According to the report, the data is already being sold on the dark web for about $300.

Only after being put on blast, StockX acknowledged the breach in a statement claiming:

“An unknown third-party was able to gain access to certain customer data, including customer name, email address, shipping address, username, hashed passwords, and purchase history.” 

The company is claiming that no customers financial or payment information were impacted as a part of the breach. But that is looking funny in the light. Numerous Twitter users have shared what they described as fraudulent purchases being made on through their StockX accounts.

As of last month, StockX was valued at $1 billion, this latest news might hurt the company that was founded by Dan Gilbert, Greg Schwartz, Josh Luber and Chris Kaufman in 2015. StockX clearly didn’t pay attention to companies like Uber, and Google, who also tried to hide massive data breaches that affected its users.

Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty

StockX Hacked, 6 Million Users’ Data Reportedly Exposed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

