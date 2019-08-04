CLOSE
Stevie J Gets Arrest Warrant For Joseline Hernandez, Custody Battle Getting Ugly

Jesus be a mediator.

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez clearly do not get along, and their child is going to suffer. A judge issued an arrest warrant for Joseline after she didn’t allow the producer and fellow reality star to visit his daughter.

TMZ detailed the struggle:

Stevie had a right to take custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Bonnie Bella from July 28 to August 11. Joseline was in Miami shooting “Marriage Boot Camp,” so he traveled there on the 28 to pick up his daughter. According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, instead of turning Bonnie Bella over, Joseline took the child and flew to L.A.

After Stevie’s attorney, Adamma McKinnon ran to court, the judge in the custody case issued an arrest warrant Thursday, ordering Joseline to turn the baby over STAT or she would be taken into custody.

We’ve learned Stevie J flew to L.A. late Friday and the stage is now set for a showdown. The judge made it clear … if Joseline doesn’t turn the child over, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. is ordered to immediately arrest her.

And, there’s more … because Joseline violated the custody agreement — which gave her physical custody and Stevie J visitation — the judge switched it around and now Stevie has sole physical custody of Bonnie Bella … until August 15 when they’re back in Fulton County court.

Fortunately for Joseline, she reportedly handed Bonnie Bella to Stevie’s adult daughter in Miami. She and the baby are now on their way back to Los Angeles.

We’re going to guess the Love & Hip-Hop cameras weren’t around.

Stevie J Gets Arrest Warrant For Joseline Hernandez, Custody Battle Getting Ugly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

