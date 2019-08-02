CLOSE
Dallas Police Bodycam Footage Shows Officers Mocking Man As He Dies [VIDEO]

Footage has bee released from a 2016 case of a Dallas man dying while being arrested by police. Tony Timpa, 32, died after authorities pinned him to the ground in the controversial “prone position” with his face in the ground and a knee in his back.

The Dallas News obtained the footage of Timpa’s final moments after a three-year records fight. A federal judge finally ruled Monday in favor of a motion by The News and NBC5 to release records from his death, saying “the public has a compelling interest in understanding what truly took place during a fatal exchange between a citizen and law enforcement.”

In the footage, Timpa who called for help in August 2016 because he suffered from schizophrenia and depression and was off his meds, is seen being aggressively pinned down.

He tells authorities he can’t breathe and wails, “you’re gonna kill me,” as he lays pinned down for 13-minutes. Authorities alleged that the pinning was necessary to keep the man from rolling into the street.

As he lay dying, officers then mock Timpa and claim they hear him snoring.

“It’s time for school. Wake up!” says one in the video obtained by The Dallas News. “I don’t want to go to school! Five more minutes, Mom!” another replied, mocking the now dead man. “He didn’t just die down there, did he?” one asks after noticing that Timpa was lifeless.

The Dallas News reports that officers Kevin Mansell, Danny Vasquez, and Dustin Dillard were indicted by a grand jury in 2017 on charges of misdemeanor deadly conduct and a grand jury’s indictment stated that the “officers engaged in reckless conduct that placed Timpa in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.”

But in March, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot dismissed the charges saying that medical examiners did not believe the officers acted recklessly and “cannot, and will not, testify to the elements of the indictment beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Watch the disturbing video here.

Dallas Police Bodycam Footage Shows Officers Mocking Man As He Dies [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

