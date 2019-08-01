CLOSE
Rick Ross Shares ‘Port Of Miami 2’ Tracklist

This is gonna be something special

Rick Ross Visits Music Choice

Source: Dominik Bindl / Getty

Rick Ross Unveils The Official Tracklist For His Upcoming Album, Port Of Miami 2

The wait is finally (almost) over.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the follow-up to Rick Ross’ debut album Port Of Miami since it was first released back in 2006. The smash hit, “Hustlin’” is still one of the boss’ biggest songs to date, and with a remix featuring legends like Jay-Z and Jeezy, it was no question that Ross would be here for a long time after his glorious debut.

Now, almost exactly 13 years after the release of the album that put him on the scene, Rick Ross is coming out with Port Of Miami 2–and it looks like it’s going to be something really special.

This follow-up has been teased by Ross and others in his camp for a while now, but we’ve finally got a release date: August 9th–which is just one day off from the August 8, 2006 release date of his debut. Beside letting us know when we can expect the album to drop, Rozay also unveiled the highly-anticipated tracklist for the project on his Instagram today.

Just like the Ross albums we all know and love already, this project is loaded with features from Wale, Gunplay, Summer Walker, Dej Loaf, Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, YFN Lucci, Ball Greezy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Denzel Curry, and Drake.

Lil Wayne and Pusha-T are both notably absent from “Maybach Music VI,”  though this seems to be a move intended to drum up some excitement for the unlikely collaboration between two former foes. Luckily, Ross has already made it clear that both rappers signed off on the track.

But no matter whose featured on the album, hip hop fans are excited to jump into the tenth studio album from the rapper. With track names like “Act A Fool,” “Big Tyme,” and “Born To Kill,” this definitely sounds like it’s going to come with some of the classic sounds we know and love from Rozay.

Here’s what fans had to say about the upcoming album, the tracklist reveal, and what they’re expecting from Ross’ latest musical endeavor.

Rick Ross Shares ‘Port Of Miami 2’ Tracklist was originally published on globalgrind.com

port of miami 2 , rick ross

