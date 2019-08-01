A.J. Calloway Booted From ‘Extra’ After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

A.J. Calloway, the longtime co-host of entertainment show Extra will no longer appear on the program. After facing explosive charges of sexual misconduct, the show included its investigation and found enough evidence to hand Calloway his walking papers.

A.J. Calloway, the Extra host who was accused of sexual assault and other misconduct by several women, is done on the show. “The Company has investigated the claims made into Mr. Calloway’s conduct and he and the Company have mutually agreed to part ways,” said a statement from Warner Bros issued Wednesday.

Calloway was suspended in February by Warner Bros pending further investigation of the allegations.

At the time, the company said it began an internal review “to determine whether there had been any misconduct by Mr. Calloway on Extra and whether any employee of the show had been the victim of any such misconduct,” said a company statement in February. “To date, we have found nothing to suggest that Mr. Calloway has ever engaged in workplace misconduct.

“In light of additional allegations brought to our attention, we are expanding our ongoing inquiries, and Mr. Calloway has been suspended pending further review,” it added in February. “We take such allegations very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure a safe and inclusive workplace for all of our employees.”

Sources indicated Calloway was suspended with pay while the investigation continued.

Calloway was accused of sexual assault in June 2018 by writer Sil Lai Abrams. A claim made by another woman on Christmas Eve last year sparked folks as Extra and Warner Bros. to investigate further.

