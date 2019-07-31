CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nike Blesses Madden 99 Club Players With Exclusive Cleats

Even Tom Brady couldn't get this gold...

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

While viewership for the NFL might’ve come down a notch the past few years, gamers have continued to support EA’s yearly installment of Madden and now that the video game franchise is a few weeks away from releasing it’s latest installment Madden 20, Nike is taking the opportunity to congratulate the few players who have a 99 OVE rating in the game.

Re-imagining some classic Nike silhouettes with gold and white colorways, Nike has blessed the likes of Bobby Wagner, Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, and with Nike 99 Club cleats which are designed “to each superstar’s unique style and skillset.” While Wagner probably got the grail of the 99 Club cleats with a golden pair of Air Jordan 1 cleats,  Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack didn’t get scraps either as they both received white and gold-lined custom versions of the Nike Force Savage Elite.

While we doubt the players will be rocking these 1 of 1 pair of cleats on the field anytime soon, it’s definitely a nice item to add to their trophy cases.

Check out pics of the kicks below and see what’s possible if you’re nice enough to get a 99 OVR rating in a Madden game.

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

<!-nextpage–>

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Celebrates Madden 99 Club Athletes with Custom Cleats

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike Blesses Madden 99 Club Players With Exclusive Cleats was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close