CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mariah Carey Congratulates Lil Nas X on Breaking Her ‘Billboard’ Record

Lil Nas X's star continues to rise in spite of all the hate he gets...

Lil Nas X

Source: Lil Nas X / Columbia Records

Regardless of all the hate he’s gotten for being a Black artist with a hit country record in “Old Country Road” or for coming out as gay on World Pride Day, Lil Nas X continues to chug along with his career and has now officially dethroned Mariah Carey’s 1995 hit “One Sweet Day” to claim the longest number 1 record on Billboard’s Top 100 chart.

X’s “Old Country Road” has been the top song in the country for the past 17 weeks, ousting Mariah Carey’s Boyz II Men assisted hit and it’s 16 week record. And while some artists would be salty about losing that historic record, Mariah took to IG to congratulate the Atlanta artist on the accomplishment.

With a picture that shows Mariah passing the torch to X, Carey added a caption praising X for the achievement writing “Sending love & congrats to @lilnasx on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to@BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ❤ One Sweet Day will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who’s ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones.”

Luckily for everyone Mariah Carey doesn’t have fans cut from the same cloth as say those found in the MAGA crowd so we don’t expect too much outrage on social media from these developments.

Congrats to Lil Nas X for defying the odds and giving his haters a taste of humble pie.

Mariah Carey Congratulates Lil Nas X on Breaking Her ‘Billboard’ Record was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close