Chuck D Sues Over Bad Publishing Deal, Lost Rights To Public Enemy Music

In 2001, the Hip-Hop veteran entered into a deal the rapper claims has been less than beneficial.

Gods of Rap Perform In Berlin

Source: Frank Hoensch / Getty

Public Enemy frontman Chuck D is in the middle of a legal fight to regain the rights to the music he created as part of the longtime Hip-Hop collective. According to the suit, the Long Island, New York native claims the man he entered the deal with has been swindling him out of finances connected to the music.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Chuck D claims in 2001, he entered in a publishing deal with a man named Michael Closter.

He claims that Closter convinced him to form a new independent music publishing company that would administer the publishing rights to his work, which included the rights to his works from his days with Def Jam.

Instead, Chuck D claims Closter “created a complex master plan that involved, and still involves, unconscionable contracts, hidden transactions, false and fraudulent copyright registrations, and false incomplete accountings.”

It isn’t clear what Chuck D, born Carlton Ridenhour, is seeking but the outlet adds that he’s lost over $1 million and unreported amounts connected to the publishing as well.

Photo: Getty

Chuck D Sues Over Bad Publishing Deal, Lost Rights To Public Enemy Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com

